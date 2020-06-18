Ginkgo Bioworks CEO on scaling up Covid-19 testing: 'If we try, we can win'

Jason Kelly, Founder, Ginkgo Bioworks Scott Mlyn | CNBC

As businesses and schools seek to reopen, most public health experts agree that Covid-19 testing is needed more than ever. The team behind Ginkgo Bioworks, a genetic engineering start-up, is going all in. Using equipment from Illumina, a maker of DNA sequencing machines, the company — which made CNBC's 2020 Disruptor 50 list — is working on technology to run a half million tests per day, said Jason Kelly, Ginkgo's co-founder and CEO. The technology, if approved by federal regulators, will be saliva-based, which in theory would make it easier for consumers to get tested than using the nasal swabs most tests employ today. "We didn't initially have enough tests, but now we've ramped up to about 400,000 per day," he said. "That's enough for our clinical diagnostics needs. ... However, we are now entering phase 2 of this thing." Ginkgo, a darling of the burgeoning synthetic biology sector, got its start in 2009 when a group of MIT scientists got together to develop biotechnology tools for industries including agriculture, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. In essence, it develops custom microorganisms that aim to replace technology with biology. Think of it as a way to program cells, a bit like you'd program computers. "We program DNA and cells to make them do new things," said Kelly, who describes the company as the largest designers of "printing DNA" in the world.

The Boston-based company has raised close to $1 billion to date, as investors clamor to throw money into companies at the intersection of health care and technology. Kelly maintains that enthusiasm is warranted. The cost of sequencing DNA data is coming down faster than the cost of processing data on computers, outpacing Moore's law. As Kelly puts it, "the chips aren't getting that much faster," but in biology things are "exponentially improving."

More testing through next-generation sequencing