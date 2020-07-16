Watch ECB President Christine Lagarde speak after latest rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is speaking at a news conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged Thursday and held off on adding any new monetary stimulus. At its last meeting in June, the central bank expanded its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 600 billion euros ($680 billion) to 1.35 trillion euros, in a bid to prop up the euro zone economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

But since that decision, a number of hawkish policymakers in the region have questioned whether the full amount of stimulus will be needed if the economy rebounds faster than expected. Analysts have suggested there could be some "tapering" of its pandemic program in the future.

