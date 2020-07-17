Amazon warehouse worker says she was written up in July for taking too many breaks from work

Amazon workers at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse strike in demand that the facility be shut down and cleaned after one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, 2020 in New York.

An Amazon warehouse employee in Minnesota has accused the company of retaliating against her and is now asking the state's attorney general to step in.

Hibaq Mohamed, who works out of Amazon's Shakopee, Minnesota facility, known as MSP1, said in a letter to Attorney General Keith Ellison that she was written up on July 10 for spending too much time away from her work station, or logging too many "time off tasks." If workers take a break from scanning packages for too long, Amazon's internal systems will log it as a TOT and generate a warning, which can later lead to firings.

Her account appears to contradict Amazon's filing in a separate court case, where the company says it "ceased providing productivity rate feedback to associates and imposing any discipline related to low productivity rates" in March, and extended the policy indefinitely in April.

Mohamed is asking Ellison for protection under an executive order he signed in May and extended this week, which orders employers not to discriminate or retaliate against employees who raise concerns about unsafe working conditions tied to the pandemic. Ellison declined to comment on Mohamed's letter.

Mohamed has long been an outspoken critic of Amazon's labor practices and has continued to pressure the company to respond to workers' safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mohamed was one of a dozen workers who previously told CNBC they lacked adequate safety gear at their facilities amid worsening outbreaks. Additionally, Mohamed recently participated in a press call, hosted by Athena, a nonprofit advocacy group that represents workers, in which she raised concerns about high coronavirus infection rates at MSP1.

"I worked at Amazon for nearly four years with a very clean record and just one or two warnings I know of in that entire time," Mohamed wrote in the letter. "Amazon managers have targeted me and openly harassed me before, but increasingly during the pandemic."

An Amazon spokesperson disputed that the company was retaliating against Mohamed.

"While we have not seen the formal complaint, the allegations described are not true. We do not tolerate any kind of discrimination in the workplace and we support every employee's right to criticize their employer, but that doesn't come with blanket immunity to ignore internal policies."

Amazon said warehouse workers can spend additional time out of their breaks to use the restroom, wash their hands, take a break, get water or speak to their manager, as needed. The company added that Amazon understands employees might want to take a break from work to sanitize their workstations.

Amazon has previously faced allegations that it retaliated against workers for speaking out, which it has repeatedly denied. The company has fired at least four workers who criticized its labor practices. Amazon says the workers were fired for violating internal policies.

The moves generated rebuke from lawmakers and spawned an investigation into the firings by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is ongoing. Additionally, Tim Bray, a former vice president and distinguished engineer at Amazon, resigned in "dismay" over the firings.