New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wears a protective face mask as he arrives to speak during a daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020.

New York City has been cleared to enter the next phase of reopening on Monday, but indoor restaurants, bars, museums and malls will remain closed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

"I'm so proud of what New Yorkers have done. But we must continue to be on alert," Cuomo said in a tweet Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.