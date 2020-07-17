JPMorgan says Chinese consumers are in 'reasonably good shape' despite miss in retail sales

The purchasing power of the Chinese consumer remains relatively robust but uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic still lingers, according to Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

China may have missed analysts' expectations in June's retail sales numbers, but Chinese consumers "are still in reasonably good shape," Hui told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

However, "I think it's the consumer sentiment that's been impacted by for example, the very brief outbreak in Beijing last month," he said.

A "key issue" remains over whether Chinese citizens are "feeling more comfortable" to travel domestically again, Hui said, pointing to increased chatter surrounding topics such as summer holiday bookings for Chinese tourists domestically.

"We're gonna see a little bit more signs of recovery in the consumer sector in the third quarter," particularly when some of the worst hit sectors and services "come back online," Hui said.

His comments came on the back of data released Thursday that showed weak consumption in China. Retail sales in June fell 1.8% on year, missing expectations for a 0.3% rise by economists polled by Reuters. June's retail sales numbers followed the 2.8% on-year decline in May.