Rising coronavirus infections risk a 'W-shaped' recovery, economists warn

Rising coronavirus infections in large economies such as the U.S., Brazil and India have underlined the fragility of the economic rebound and increased the risk of a "W-shaped" recovery, according to economists at research firm IHS Markit.

In its July World Flash report, IHS Markit Chief Economist Nariman Behravesh and Executive Director of Global Economics Sara Johnson upped their 2020 global growth forecast slightly to a 5.5% contraction, noting clear indications of a sharp rebound in economic activity in May and June, after a very deep and very short recession. A 4.4% rebound is expected in 2021.

"Nevertheless, the logic underlying our forecast, of a 'bounce and fade,' has not changed. Consumers and businesses remain cautious," Behravesh and Johnson said.

"Unless fiscal and monetary authorities provide more stimulus, a key support for the recovery will disappear soon."

Governments and central banks around the world have deployed unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus since the crisis began. IHS Markit projected that the euro zone will be the hardest hit region economically with an 8.6% decline in GDP (gross domestic product) this year. European leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday to begin several days of negotiations over a 750 billion euro ($856.9 billion) coronavirus recovery fund.