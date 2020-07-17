San Francisco mayor pauses reopening indefinitely, orders offices and indoor malls to close

Zoe looks for a little handout from diners on Grant Street in a makeshift outdoor dining area bounded by steel barricades in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Friday that the city will pause its reopening plan "indefinitely" and will close indoor malls and non-essential offices as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

Breed said that San Francisco County has been added to California's "monitoring list," which may add additional state-mandated restrictions and closures if the county stays on the list for three consecutive days.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered counties on the list, which represented 80% of the state's population, to close indoor operations for fitness centers, worship services, personal care services, malls, offices, hair salons and barbershops.

"If the state adds more restrictions, we will of course follow them. And if conditions in our city don't improve, we can also choose to close additional businesses and activities as well," Breed said.

The city had a low of 26 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in mid-June, down from a high of more than 90 people in April, Breed said. There are now 80 people in the city hospitalized with the coronavirus, she said.

"What I'm afraid of is the complacency," Breed said during a press conference. "People are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us."

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.