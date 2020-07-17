Texas orders extra body bags, mortuary trucks as it braces for more coronavirus deaths

A refrigerated trailer that the San Antonio health authorities acquired to store bodies, as morgues at hospitals and funeral homes reach their capacity with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities. Bexar County, Texas, July 15, 2020. City of San Antonio | Reuters

Texas officials and funeral home directors are ordering extra body bags and refrigerated trucks as they prepare for an increase in deaths from Covid-19, which has already killed 3,657 in the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 14 refrigerated trucks to the state next week — on top of the eight already sent — to serve as temporary mortuaries, while some funeral homes are reserving their own trucks from private companies. "The directors I've talked to in the last week are at capacity or over capacity, thus the reason they had to bring in the trailers," said Gene Allen, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. Travis County, where Austin is located, is in the process of procuring three extra mortuary trucks "out of an abundance of caution," public information officer Hector Nieto said in an interview. The state doesn't yet need the additional mortuary trucks, said Seth Christensen, a spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management. They are on standby in case local municipalities get overrun with Covid-19 deaths. "We want to be on top of this and prepared in case we have the need," Christensen said. For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, see this. FEMA sent eight mortuary trucks to Texas in early April when the state was reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The case count has climbed dramatically since then to a record 10,791 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state. On Thursday, 10,291 new infections were confirmed.

Deaths and hospitalizations haven't risen as quickly in recent weeks, but epidemiologists say that's because it can take a while after someone is diagnosed before they are hospitalized and die. Some patients wage particularly lengthy battles before succumbing to Covid-19, like Broadway actor Nick Cordero who died earlier this month after spending more than three months in the hospital. With cases surging in Texas, the rise in hospitalizations isn't far behind. Covid-19 hospitalizations stood at 10,457 on Thursday, up more than fourfold from 2,518 a month ago, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer project started by journalists at The Atlantic. And deaths in Texas have already started to climb, averaging 93 per day on Thursday, based on a seven-day average, up from around 20 deaths per day a month ago, according to Hopkins.

The outbreak has local officials scrambling to set up testing facilities and ramp up their hospital capacity. Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city, is "facing a situation where our numbers have surged. More people are testing positive, showing up in our hospitals and our ICUs," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday. Cuomo said New York has sent teams to Houston to help set up testing sites and partner with churches, delivering hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and testing kits. The coronavirus is hitting particularly hard in the southern part of the state, which has a higher Hispanic population and lower incomes on average compared with the rest of Texas. That has local officials concerned. Epidemiologists have found that Black and Hispanic people have been dying at a disproportionately higher rate from Covid-19 than White people. Officials in Hidalgo and Starr counties, near the Mexican border, have previously warned that their hospitals were already at full capacity and urged residents to shelter in place and avoid large gatherings. Hidalgo County reported 150 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, more than triple the number since July 1, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Medical staffers wear full PPE as they wrap a deceased patient with bed sheets in the Covid-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on June 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura | Getty Images