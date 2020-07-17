Trump says next coronavirus relief bill must include payroll tax cuts. Here's how that would affect workers

President Donald Trump speaks on the "Rebuilding of America's Infrastructure: Faster, Better, Stronger" in Atlanta on July 15.

Your paycheck could get bigger if the White House gets its way.

President Trump said this week that he won't sign the next coronavirus relief package into law if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut for workers, according to published reports. However, his past calls for going this route to help people during the continuing economic crisis have been met with opposition from both Republicans and Democrats.

"Both sides have said it's not well-targeted," said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation. "The benefits primarily would accrue to folks who already are working, and we currently have record unemployment."

As the U.S. economy continues to struggle amid the pandemic and new unemployment claims are still exceeding 1 million weekly, lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Senate are expected to unveil their version of a stimulus bill next week.

Other strategies lawmakers are weighing to help Americans include extending extra unemployment benefits, which critics say could encourage people to stay home to avoid the pandemic, or back-to-work bonuses, which would reward them for resuming their jobs.

You and your employer split payroll taxes, which are used to fund government programs — largely Social Security and Medicare. Those taxes are on top of your federal and state income tax withholdings.

For Social Security, 6.2% of your wages — up to $137,700 for 2020 — are withheld from your paycheck and sent to the IRS, and your company also remits a matched amount. In other words, the IRS receives the equivalent of 12.4% of your wages to support Social Security.

For Medicare, you and your company each chip in 1.45%, with no cap on wages subject to that portion of payroll taxes. In fact, an extra 0.9% Medicare tax is withheld for incomes above $200,000.