Some VPN firms shut down Hong Kong servers over security law concerns

A person checks a smartphone along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Roy Liu | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A number of virtual private network (VPN) providers in the U.S. and Canada have shut down their servers in Hong Kong, citing concerns over the national security law. VPNs are a way for users to protect their privacy and circumvent internet censorship by connecting to servers around the world. U.S.-based IPVanish and Private Internet Access are among those that announced their decision to disable their Hong Kong servers after China implemented a new security law in the special administrative region last month. Under Beijing's new security law, people found guilty of secession or subversion can be punished with a life sentence in prison. Law enforcement also has the power, sometimes without a warrant, to search electronic devices, according to the security law. Critics say the new law undermines the autonomy that Hong Kong was promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Under the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong is granted certain rights such as freedom of speech, which does not apply to other Chinese cities.

Technology companies are worried about provisions in the law, some of which give authorities powers to police online content, which could include requiring tech platforms and internet service providers to delete content that falls foul of the legislation. Already, a number of major U.S. firms, including Google and Facebook, said they would pause handling requests for user data from authorities in response to the new legislation. Facebook said at the time that "freedom of expression is a fundamental human right" and that the company will "support the right of people to express themselves without fear for their safety or other repercussions." To be clear, content is regularly censored on internet platforms on mainland China. In addition, two pieces of legislation — the 2017 National Intelligence Law and the 2014 Counter-Espionage Law — appear to compel companies to hand over data if Beijing requests it in the name of "intelligence work," according to experts who previously spoke to CNBC.

Censorship fears

VPN providers fear this level of intrusion could spill over to Hong Kong. U.S.-based IPVanish said in a blog post that it had decommissioned its Hong Kong VPN servers and suspended operations there in order to protect "the freedoms of users in Hong Kong." "The new law also places the region, once a stronghold of online freedom, behind the same tight internet restrictions that govern mainland China," IPVanish said. "With this legislative change, we, unfortunately, have to consider Hong Kong and China as one."