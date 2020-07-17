Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 29, 2020.

Netflix reported second-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations, pushing the stock down 6.52%. The company's weak guidance for third-quarter subscriber growth — a key metric for the streaming giant — also contributed to the steep sell-off in the stock. Shares of other major tech companies also struggled. Amazon pulled back by 1.26%. Microsoft dipped 0.51% and Apple slid 0.20%.

The U.S. reported 77,200 coronavirus cases on Thursday , a record, according to Johns Hopkins University. That spike brought the total number of confirmed U.S. infections to more than 3.57 million. Covid-related deaths are up to more than 138,000. "There's definitely a sense of nervousness in the market," said one trader.

Earnings season continues next week with IBM, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, among others, set to report.

