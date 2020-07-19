Stock futures open slightly higher as Wall Street tries to extend last week's gains

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 5, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

Stock futures rose slightly Sunday night as investors tried to build on last week's solid performance.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 45 points higher, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.15% along with Nasdaq-100 futures.

The S&P 500 and Dow rose 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively, last week for their third straight weekly advances.

Those gains came as investors flocked into more beaten-up value names amid positive vaccine trial news from Moderna and a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech. ViacomCBS — which is down about 40% for the week — gained nearly 10% last week. Gap Inc jumped 10.6% in that time period and United Airlines rose 3.8%. The iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) jumped 3.5% last week as well.

But those advances came at the expense of major tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft. Facebook and Alphabet each lost more than 1% last week. Microsoft dropped 5.1% in that time period while Amazon and Netflix slid 7.4% and 10.2%, respectively. Those declines led to the Nasdaq Composite's first weekly loss in three weeks. These stocks have been the stalwarts on Wall Street this year as investors bet these companies' business models can keep them growing during the pandemic.

"All the talk about a rotation out of technology and into more 'value' oriented areas, will grow in the coming weeks," said Douglas Busch, founder of ChartSmarter, in a note. "if we lose technologies leadership in a meaningful way, I think it will adversely affect the overall market."

"If the sector can just take a rest, and keep in the middle of the pack akin to a smart jockey that has a lot of horse under him in a thoroughbred race, then it will likely see a surge again into the fall," he added.

The S&P 500 tech sector dropped 1.2% last week and was one of only two to decline by more than 1% in that time period.