Coronavirus live updates: Trump calls Fauci 'a little bit of an alarmist,' UK firm claims treatment 'breakthrough'

The coronavirus continues to spread to new communities across the U.S. as lawmakers ready another stimulus bill. The White House is reportedly trying to block billions of dollars from crucial parts of the U.S. virus response, such as contact tracing, testing and investing in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Several states continue to see spiking new case numbers: Florida reported more than 10,000 new virus cases for a fifth day over the weekend, prompting one lawmaker to urge that the state "close down." Ohio is seeing its own surge in infections, with the governor there warning it "could become Florida."

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: