U.S. air travel falls for first week since April as coronavirus cases spike

A passenger wears a face mask as she exits one of the terminals at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, March 9, 2020. Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Air travel is easing as coronavirus cases spike in the southern U.S., according to data released Monday, souring airlines' hopes of a summer rebound that would help generate cash to weather the pandemic. In the week ended July 19, 4.65 million people passed through checkpoints at U.S. airports, according to the Transportation Security Administration, down more than 4% from a week earlier and the first weekly percentage drop since April. Air travel is up sharply from more than five-decade lows hit in April, but airlines are facing softening demand amid new cases, quarantine orders for arriving travelers in New York and elsewhere and delays in reopening some states to contain the highly contagious virus from spreading.

The peak summer season is always crucial to airline revenue but it is even more important this year with a grim outlook for corporate travel this fall because of the pandemic. Delta Air Lines last week said it would halve the number of additional flights planned for next month to 500 a day and CEO Ed Bastian warned that some business travel might never return after the pandemic.