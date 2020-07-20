Mastercard expands cryptocurrency program to allow more firms to issue cards on its network

Mastercard has expanded its cryptocurrency program to make it easier for companies in the space to issue their own payment cards.

The company has signed a deal with Wirex that makes the London-based start-up the first "native" cryptocurrency platform to gain principal membership. That effectively means that Wirex can now directly issue cards on Mastercard's network.

"The cryptocurrency market continues to mature, and Mastercard is driving it forward, creating safe and secure experiences for consumers and businesses in today's digital economy," said Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard's executive vice president for digital asset and blockchain products and partnerships.

"Our work with Wirex and the wider crypto ecosystem is accelerating innovation and empowering consumers with more choice in the way they pay."