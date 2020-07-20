Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Amazon, Roku, Moderna & more

JPMorgan downgraded the biotech company mainly on valuation and said it remains bullish on the company's long-term outlook.

"We are downgrading shares of MRNA to Neutral from OW on valuation following the run in shares that are now up 385% YTD vs. the Nasdaq Biotech Index +19.5%; over the last 12 months, MRNA is up 572%. This performance is of course being driven by the equally impressive and rapid development of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. To be clear, this is not a call on any sort of diminished expectations around the company or mRNA-1273; we remain bullish on Moderna's long-term outlook, disruptive platform (in the vaccine space and otherwise), and chances of being one of the first companies to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to market."