Trump says face masks are 'patriotic' after months of largely resisting wearing one

President Donald Trump offered his strongest endorsement yet for wearing face masks in public, tweeting Monday that it is a "Patriotic" action to take during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump's tweet refers to Covid-19 as the "Invisible China Virus" – a name for the disease he has frequently been criticized for using – includes a black-and-white photo of him wearing a mask.
"There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!" Trump tweeted.
The tweet came after the president largely refused for months to wear a face covering in public, but not long after he wore a mask to Walter Reed military hospital.
More than 140,000 people have died due to coronavirus in the United States, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.