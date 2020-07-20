Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Fred Imbert@foimbert
A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 8 points

The Dow climbed 8.92 points, or 0.03%, to 26,680.87. The S&P 500 gained 0.84% to 3,251.84. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.51% to 10,767.09. Amazon shares popped, lifting the rest of Big Tech and the broader market.

Big Amazon price-target hike

Amazon rallied nearly 8% after after a Goldman Sachs analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $3,800 per share, the highest on the Street. Shares of Microsoft gained 4.30%. Netflix, Alphabet and Facebook  all closed more than 1.4% higher. Tech's gains came after a downbeat week, which led to the Nasdaq's first weekly decline in three weeks, while beaten-down value names outperformed in that time period. 

Vaccine news and stimulus in focus

Dow member Pfizer and BioNTech reported early positive data on a joint coronavirus vaccine candidate. Another vaccine candidate from Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed a positive immune response in an early trial. Traders also turned their eyes to Washington as lawmakers begin negotiations on new stimulus measures.

What happens next?

Snap and Coca-Cola are among the companies set to report earnings.  

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.