Big Tech lobbying spend fell during the pandemic, but TikTok's Chinese parent company ramped up

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google LLC, arrives to the White House for a meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.

Most tech giants scaled back their U.S. lobbying spend in the second quarter of this year as the coronavirus pandemic created economic uncertainty across the country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns the social networking app TikTok, increased its lobbying spend last quarter by more than 66% as TikTok faces increased scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers over concerns it may share user data with the Chinese government. But ByteDance's overall lobbying spend was far less than the largest tech companies.

Here's the breakdown of Big Tech lobbying spend in the second quarter:

Facebook : $4.8 million, down 8% from last quarter

$4.8 million, down 8% from last quarter Microsoft: $2.9 million, up 22%

Google: $1.7 million, down 6%

Apple: $1.5 million, down 31%

Amazon's Q2 filing was not yet available in the Congressional lobbying database as of publication time. Excluding Amazon, combined lobbying spend for the other four tech giants fell 6% to $10.9 million.

Of the four Big Tech companies whose filings were available, Microsoft was the only tech giant to scale up its spending during the quarter, which lasted from April 1 to June 30. The company lobbied on a variety of issues, including the EARN IT Act, which would tie Section 230 immunity for tech platforms to compliance with best practices for detecting and reporting child exploitation materials. The bill has raised concerns, however, that it could undermine encryption.

Microsoft also lobbied on cloud computing policy issues, facial recognition and competitiveness in the tech sector. The company recently said it would stop selling facial recognition technology until Congress passed a law regulating it that is "grounded in human rights."

Microsoft is also the only company of the group that is not thought to be under active antitrust scrutiny. Though it faced an antitrust lawsuit around the turn of the century, attention has since shifted to Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google for their competitive practices. The CEOs of those four companies are set to testify in front of a House panel on Monday. At least Apple, Facebook and Google have lowered their lobbying spend for the quarter, though they continued to lobby on a variety of issues.

Google lobbied on online advertising regulation in the quarter as well as competition and privacy concerns in that sector. It also lobbied on data privacy and connected education as students increasingly relied on its platforms during virtual schooling.

Apple similarly lobbied on student privacy issues as well as government requests for data. Apple has been engaged in an ongoing argument with law enforcement officials about its reluctance to provide a "back door" to its encrypted devices in criminal investigations.

Facebook lobbied on the Honest Ads Act, which would modernize political advertising regulations to cover online platforms. It also discussed election security and Section 230, including the EARN IT Act.