Coca-Cola earnings fall 33%, but company sees improving demand as lockdowns ease

Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share that fell 33% from the year-ago period, but the company sees demand improving as global lockdowns ease.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
Coke reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.78 billion, or 41 cents per share, down from $2.61 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the beverage giant earned 42 cents per share, topping the 40 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales dropped 28% to $7.2 billion, meeting expectations.
