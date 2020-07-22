Fiat Chrysler and Waymo sign exclusive deal on self-driving commercial vehicles

Fiat Chrysler and Waymo have agreed on an exclusive deal to develop self-driving commercial vehicles, an area some believe could be the first widespread utilization of autonomous technology. Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, will work with the Italian-American automaker to integrate its autonomous driving system, which it calls the "Waymo Driver," into the Ram ProMaster full-size van from Fiat Chrysler. The tie-up consists of "light commercial vehicles," which are used for commercial delivery customers. Such vehicles primarily include delivery vans, large pickups and other big vehicles such as chassis cab trucks.

2019 Ram ProMaster Ram

Automakers and tech companies for years have promised publicly available ride-hailing fleets but many such as Ford Motor have started focusing on commercial delivery for initial deployments of autonomous vehicles. The vehicles can be on set routes and don't have to deal with passengers. Separately, Fiat Chrysler has agreed to make Waymo its exclusive partner for future "Level 4" autonomous vehicles across the company's global fleet. Such vehicles can operate by themselves without driver supervision in most conditions. Waymo, in a blog post, said the companies have already "started to work together to imagine future FCA products for the movement of people and goods operated by the Waymo Driver." The deal is anticipated to expand and continue with Fiat Chrysler's expected merger with French automaker PSA Group into a company called Stellantis. Fiat Chrysler and Waymo declined to release financial details of the deals. Waymo's deals with Fiat Chrysler come a month after the company announced a partnership with Volvo Cars Group to develop a self-driving electric vehicle designed for ride-hailing use in June. Volvo, like Fiat Chrysler, also agreed for Waymo to be its Level 4 partner on autonomous vehicles.