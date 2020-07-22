Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, Tesla, Chipotle and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Microsoft — Shares of Microsoft dropped 2% in after hours after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. The technology company reported earnings of $1.46 per share on revenues of $38.03 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.34 on revenues of $36.5 billion, according to Refinitiv. Revenue grew 13% even amid the coronavirus crisis. Earlier today, Slack accused the technology company of anticompetitive practices in an EU complaint.

Las Vegas Sands — The resort developer's stock fell 1% in extended trading after the company released financial results from the second quarter. The company missed estimates, reporting a loss of $1.05 per share excluding some items on revenues of $98 million. Refinitiv analysts had expected a loss per share of 74 cents on revenues of $564 million. The company said it will continue capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore.

Tesla — The automaker's stock climbed 5% after the market closed. Tesla released second-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share excluding some items on revenues of $6.04 billion while Refinitiv analysts had expected earnings per share of 3 cents on revenues of $5.37 billion. Tesla also reported its first full year of profitability based on GAAP, so the company can now be considered to join the S&P 500 index. Shares of electric vehicle maker NIO also jumped 3% in extended trading.

Whirlpool — Shares of Whirlpool rose 3% after the closing bell. The company beat Refinitiv analysts' estimates, posting second-quarter earnings of $2.15 per share excluding some items on revenues of $4.04 billion compared to estimates of earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $3.57 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares of Chipotle fell 1% in extended trading after the company posted second-quarter earnings. Beating Refinitiv analysts' expectations, Chipotle reported second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $1.36 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 35 cents on revenues of $1.34 billion. The company's reported quarterly adjusted earnings were down 90% from the period a year ago as coronavirus closed restaurant dining rooms. Meanwhile, Chipotle's digital sales more than tripled during the second quarter.