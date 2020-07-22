Tesla, Porsche and Dodge create the most joy for owners, says J.D. Power

Tesla Model 3 Source: Tesla

Car brands that create the most joy for owners are a mix of new and old technologies, but they have one thing in common: performance. That's according to J.D. Power's 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout, or APEAL, study, which rates vehicle brands by measuring owners' emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicles. Unofficially topping the list that was released Wednesday is Tesla, a company well-known for the performance of its all-electric, tech-savvy vehicles. The Silicon Valley automaker scored 896 out of 1,000 points — besting sports car brand Porsche, which received 881 points. Tesla wasn't officially part of the study because it doesn't give J.D. Power access to customer vehicle registration data in 15 states. The firm rated them anyway based on responses from more than 1,200 Tesla owners.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo. Source: Porsche AG

For mainstream brands, Fiat Chrysler's Dodge brand, which is best known for its over-700-horsepower Hellcat models, topped the list at 872 points. "People love power, whether it be in performance vehicles or just the pickup/ease of merging on freeways for more sedate vehicles," Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power, told CNBC in an email. "And people that are attracted to brands such as Porsche and Dodge really love power. All things being equal, more power equals more delight." Dodge also topped J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study last month — making it the first domestic car brand to ever top both studies. Only Hyundai has previously achieved the feat in the mass-market segment.