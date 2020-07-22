'Pretty surreal': How the rest of the world views the U.S.' stance on masks

While much of the rest of the world has either gotten used to wearing face masks as protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. has appeared to vacillate wildly on the issue.

President Donald Trump appears to have finally adopted a face covering and has seemingly endorsed the wearing of masks, tweeting on Monday that it was a "patriotic" act to do so during the pandemic.

Then on Tuesday, he went further, telling reporters at a White House briefing that "whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect, and we need everything we can get."

In many countries in Europe, anyone entering shops or using public transport has to wear a mask or risk a fine. Face masks are compulsory in many states in India and not wearing a mask in parts of China can lead to arrest. The U.K. is also bringing in the mandatory wearing of masks in shops and supermarkets from this Friday, after indecision by the government over the benefits of, and whether to enforce, mask wearing.

To the rest of the world then, the White House and Trump's evolving message on the issue and U-turn are something of a curiosity.

"We've seen a change in tone from the White House, the president talking about wearing masks at long last. But I must say being based in Europe that this whole debate and politicization of the mask issue, (it) becoming part of U.S. culture wars, is pretty surreal to observe," Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, told CNBC Wednesday.