U.S. State Department orders China to close consulate in Houston as Beijing vows retaliation

Chinese and US national flags flutter at the entrance of a company office building in Beijing.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Wednesday it had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, prompting Beijing to insist on firm countermeasures unless Washington immediately reverses its decision.

The move comes as political tensions between the world's two largest economies continue to escalate.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the directive to close China's Consulate General Houston had been made to protect American intellectual property and the private information of its citizens.

The Vienna Convention states diplomats must "respect the laws and regulations of the receiving State" and "have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State," Ortagus continued.

She added that Washington would not tolerate the People's Republic of China's violations of U.S. sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior.

China has since condemned the decision, warning of firm countermeasures if the U.S. failed to urgently rescind the order.

"The unilateral closure of China's consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing, Associated Press reported.

The U.S. has six consulates in mainland China, according to its website. They are in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan.

