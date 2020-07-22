Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Traders work after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 15, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City.

The U.S. agreed to pay Pfizer and German-partner BioNTech $1.95 billion to produce 100 million coronavirus vaccines if it proves to be safe and effective . The Department of Health and Human Services added the U.S. can acquire an additional 500 million doses of the drug under the agreement. Pfizer rose more than 5.10%. BioNTech's U.S.-listed shares gained 13.72%. Stocks also got a boost after sources told CNBC that Republicans are considering extending current unemployment benefits at $400 per month through December .

Banks were under pressure, giving back solid gains from the previous session. JPMorgan Chase dipped 072%. Bank of America fell 0.45%. Citigroup dropped 0.14%.

AT&T, Twitter and American Airlines are set to report earnings Thursday. Weekly jobless claims numbers are also set for release.

