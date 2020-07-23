Airlines lose billions as demand 'stalled,' CEOs warn recovery hinges on a coronavirus vaccine

A bird flies by in the foreground as a Southwest Airlines jet comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on Thursday posted quarterly losses and their CEOs warned about slipping demand as coronavirus cases rise in many parts of the U.S.

Revenue tumbled at both Texas-based carriers during the second quarter the virus spread around the U.S, dropping more than 86% in the quarter at American to $1.6 billion from close to $12 billion a year earlier. Southwest's sales fell nearly 83% to a little over a $1 billion from $5.9 billion last year.

The CEOs of both airlines don't expect a full recovery in demand until there's a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19.

The spike in infection rates coupled with travel restrictions abroad and in states like New York are dashing airlines' hopes for a speedy recovery in demand, prompting them to trim flights as they race to stanch cash burn.

"We'll have to work harder now and adjust August and September capacity in order to meet our goal of continued reduction and daily cash burn," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told investors. "We were on a path to break even by the end of the year. That is still my goal. But first quarter may be more realistic."

Southwest estimated its third-quarter capacity will decrease between 20% and 30% over last year.

"We'll let demand serve as a guidepost for our future capacity levels," said American Airlines CFO Derek Kerr. "We will continue to be relentless in identifying additional ways to improve our cash burn rate going forward."

He said the airline would likely cut more capacity in August and September.

Southwest swung to a net loss of $915 million in the second quarter and American posted a net loss of $1.2 billion. American said it cut its cash burn rate from $100 million a day in April to $30 million a day in June after it cut flights and idled planes and thousands of employees took voluntary time off. Southwest's cash burn fell to $16 million a day in June from $30 million a day in April.