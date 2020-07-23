Trump cancels parts of GOP convention set for Jacksonville, Florida, citing coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump stands next to a U.S. map of reported coronavirus cases as he speaks about the administration's plan for reopening schools during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news briefing at the White House in Washington, July 23, 2020.

President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, portions of next month's Republican National Convention, citing the threat of the coronavirus.

"I told my team it's time to cancel the Jacksonville, Florida, component of the GOP convention," Trump said at a White House briefing on the coronavirus. The state has become a hot spot for the virus.

"Thousands of people [are] wanting to be there, and I mean in some cases desperately be there," Trump said. "People making travel arrangements all over the country."

Trump said he will still deliver a campaign speech, but "in a different form," without giving any additional details. He said he would announce more details on the speech in the coming days.

"We won't do a big crowded convention, per se," he said, adding that he cares "deeply about the people of Florida."

The announcement marked a staggering turnaround for Trump, who pushed for the convention to be moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, after a fight with the state's Democratic governor over whether coronavirus precautions would limit the size of crowds.

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that 62% of voters said they thought it'd be unsafe to hold the convention in Florida, scheduled for the week of Aug. 24.

In recent weeks, the convention has undergone significant changes in logistics and execution as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to spike in Florida, forcing the Republican Party to rethink its planning to account for measures to avoid spreading the disease to attendees and employees..

Earlier this month, organizers for the Republican National Convention announced a severe cap on the number of people who can attend the event in Jacksonville.

The Democratic National Convention, slated for Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, will be a nearly all-virtual event in Milwaukee. Delegates have been told to stay home due to health concerns, and the Democratic National Committee has said it is reevaluating how many people will be allowed on the convention floor.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.