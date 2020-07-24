Options volume hits record, with bullish sentiment at 'extremely high levels,' Goldman Sachs says

Traders wearing masks on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors have reentered the market at a record rate following the coronavirus-induced sell-off in March, and as traders look to profit, options volume has soared to an all-time high, according to Goldman Sachs.

"The average daily value of options traded has exceeded shares for the first time, with July single stock options volumes currently tracking 114% of shares volumes," Goldman Sachs' Vishal Vivek wrote in a note to clients. In other words, the options market is now larger than the shares market.