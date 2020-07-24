Tesla shares slide more than 4% as traders take profits from 2020's high-flying stocks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at federal court, April 4, 2019 in New York City. A federal judge will hear oral arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seeks to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.

Tesla shares were under pressure on Friday as investors continued to take profits from some of the best-performing stocks of 2020.

The stock dropped more than 4% in the premarket, building on a 5% decline from the previous session. Friday's losses put Tesla on track for its first back-to-back weekly decline since early May. That would also be the stock's third one-week loss in 10 weeks.

Tesla's recent declines come as other high-flying stocks fell as well. Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet were all down at least 1% before the bell Friday. Those losses come amid increasing concerns over the global economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on and U.S.-China tensions rise.

"These stocks have been outperforming and as investors get a little bit skittish, I think they naturally pull back a little bit more," Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, told CNBC's "Squawk Box." "I do not think there's anything fundamentally wrong with most of these companies … I think most of them are still great companies to own for the long term."

Tesla has been on fire this year, rallying more than 250%. Over the past month alone, the shares are up over 50%.