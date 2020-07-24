Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: WTO sees 'substantial' trade impact; U.S. cases jump by more than 68,000

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

President Donald Trump announced he was canceling the Jacksonville, Florida, portions of the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. The World Health Organization warned there's no going back to the "old normal." Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans will delay the release of their coronavirus relief plan until next week, all but ensuring that Congress will miss a deadline to extend a key unemployment insurance boost.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 15.5 million
  • Global deaths: At least 633,656
  • U.S. cases: More than 4 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 144,305