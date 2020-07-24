Coronavirus live updates: WTO sees 'substantial' trade impact; U.S. cases jump by more than 68,000

LIVE UPDATES
President Donald Trump announced he was canceling the Jacksonville, Florida, portions of the Republican National Convention, scheduled for August, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States. The World Health Organization warned there's no going back to the "old normal." Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans will delay the release of their coronavirus relief plan until next week, all but ensuring that Congress will miss a deadline to extend a key unemployment insurance boost.
