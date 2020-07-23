HHS predicts U.S. coronavirus death rate will begin to fall 'in next couple of weeks'

The Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the rate of deaths from the coronavirus in the United States should begin to fall in the "next couple of weeks."

The seven-day rolling average of coronavirus infections is beginning to fall, and U.S. health officials predict hospitalizations will go down next week and mortality rates will follow in about two weeks, Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary for health at HHS, said during a press briefing with reporters.

"Nobody's letting up their foot from the gas," he added. "If we throw caution to the wind, go back to the bars, this will all go into reverse."

The U.S. reported 71,695 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, again topping 70,000 in a single day after four days of slightly lower numbers. The country's total case count is rapidly approaching 4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Wednesday's spike sent the average number of new cases to a fresh all-time high of 67,429 per day over the past seven days, up more than 6% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data from Johns Hopkins. The seven-day average dropped slightly for the first time in weeks on Tuesday, according to CNBC's analysis.

Giroir's prediction differs from forecasts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National and state-level forecasts suggest that the number of new deaths in the U.S. over the next four weeks will likely exceed the number reported over the previous four weeks, according to the CDC. The data also shows rising death tolls in 25 states and one territory over the same period of time.

Giroir said officials are "very concerned" about the outbreaks across the U.S., particularly in the Sun Belt region. Earlier this week, Texas and Florida hit a grim record for daily coronavirus deaths based on a seven-day moving average, as hospitalizations continue to surge in states across the United States.

"You know we've all talked about California, Arizona, Texas and Florida, but we are seeing that our public health measures are starting to make a difference and we're making progress," he said.