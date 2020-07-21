Texas and Florida report record average daily coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations also rise

Texas and Florida hit a grim record Monday for daily coronavirus deaths based on a seven-day moving average, as hospitalizations continue to surge in 34 states across the United States.

Both Texas and Florida posted a record in average daily new deaths six times in the previous seven days. Texas had a seven-day average of 118.57 new deaths on Monday, which is nearly 39% higher compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state also reported a record in average daily new cases with more than 10,572 cases per day over the past seven days as of Monday, up more than 15% compared with a week ago, according to CNBC's analysis. The state's average hospitalization number surged by more than 6% since last week after reporting a new high of 10,564 Covid-19 hospitalizations on Monday, according to CNBC's analysis of data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Texas officials and funeral home directors have ordered extra body bags and refrigerated trucks as they prepare for an increase in deaths from Covid-19. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 14 refrigerated trucks to the state this week, in addition to the eight already sent, to serve as temporary mortuaries. "The directors I've talked to in the last week are at capacity or overcapacity, thus the reason they had to bring in the trailers," said Gene Allen, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott paused the state's reopening plan after reporting record increases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. After businesses started reopening in May, it has been experiencing a widespread infection of the virus and a significant spike in the number of confirmed cases. Abbott also issued an executive order in early July requiring residents in the state to wear a face covering in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive coronavirus cases. "We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another — and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces," he said in a press release.