Everybody wants a piece of TikTok, but ByteDance is wise to hold on

Sensing blood in the water, venture capitalist firms want to buy the majority of TikTok from Chinese parent company ByteDance. That doesn't mean ByteDance should sell.

TikTok, the wildly popular short-form video application, said earlier this month it was "evaluating changes to the corporate structure of its TikTok business." Scenarios under discussion include setting up an independent board of directors, choosing an independent headquarters, and selling a stake of the company to venture capital or private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

ByteDance is exploring its options after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month he is "looking at" banning TikTok and other Chinese applications for security reasons. TikTok is expected to announce its plans in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The U.S. government is concerned that the Chinese government can access user data collected by TikTok. The Pentagon banned TikTok from government-issued mobile devices in January. On July 20, the U.S. House of Representatives followed suit. Donald Trump's presidential campaign has urged people to sign a petition banning TikTok with ads running on Facebook and its Instagram subsidiary. Facebook is also readying the launch of its TikTok competitor, Instagram Reels. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has publicly questioned TikTok's connection to the Chinese government over issues of censorship.

"While our services, like WhatsApp, are used by protesters and activists everywhere due to strong encryption and privacy protections, on TikTok, the Chinese app growing quickly around the world, mentions of these protests are censored, even in the US," Zuckerberg said last year. "It's one of the reasons we don't operate Facebook, Instagram or our other services in China."

Meanwhile, India has banned TikTok, and the company has pulled out of Hong Kong.

This confluence of events -- competitive threats, potential bans across the world, and uncertainty among its users -- has led a group of existing ByteDance shareholders to discuss buying a majority stake in the company, The Information reported earlier this week. The Information reported projected current valuations for TikTok between $25 billion and $40 billion. Bloomberg reported this week ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has thus far pushed back on that idea, given his desire to maintain control of the company.

That's probably wise.