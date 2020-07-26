Gig workers are finding it harder to make money as surging unemployment drives up competition

Chad Polenz, an Orlando gig worker and YouTuber, said he's quitting on-demand delivery apps due to a flood of new users, many of whom are recently unemployed and seeking additional income.

For the past two years, Chad Polenz has embraced the gig economy lifestyle.

Polenz, who lives in Orlando, Florida, has worked for Instacart, Uber, Lyft, Amazon Flex and other services as a way to maximize his earnings. He likes the variety and even launched a YouTube channel, where he offers tips for fellow drivers and interviews other gig workers.

But in May, with joblessness surging due to the coronavirus pandemic, Polenz saw his income plunge to $50 a day, or about one-third of his prior earnings. The gig economy was suddenly "swamped with newbies," he said. So Polenz quit and opted instead to collect state and federal unemployment income, which he said provides him with more money than he could get delivering groceries.

"How do you make a living when you're competing with so many people?" Polenz said.

The coronavirus has derailed the economy and the labor market, leading to 18 straight weeks with more than 1 million initial jobless claims. The massive pool of unemployed Americans has quickly saturated the market for contract-based drivers and delivery people, just as ridership on services like Uber and Lyft has come to a screeching halt. In a March survey of nearly 200 Uber and Lyft drivers, 81% said they've seen a decrease in demand on the apps, according to The Rideshare Guy.

The problem is now poised to get worse. The federal moratorium on evictions signed in March expired Friday night, meaning millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes, and the $600-per-week additional unemployment benefit dries up this weekend. Sources told CNBC that Republicans were considering extending the benefit at a reduced rate of $100 per week through December.

With these financial pressures looming, more people are likely to turn to delivering for Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, (which Uber acquired this month for $2.65 billion) and Target's Shipt. Before the pandemic, gig work has served as a source of secondary income for individuals who've been hit with an unexpected expense or experience a sudden loss of income, said Shelly Steward, associate director of research for the Aspen Institute's Future of Work Initiative.

"During the pandemic, with job loss or a potential drop in unemployment benefits, that is a drop in income," Steward said. "We would expect to see one of the ways people cope with that is to pursue this app-based gig income."