Japan leads losses in Asia as investors await clarity on U.S. coronavirus stimulus

Asia markets traded mixed Monday morning as investors continue to watch for developments on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese stocks led losses among the region's major markets, with both the Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes dropping 1.31% each in early trade.

The Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions for its mid-July meeting, released Monday, said the country's economy is expected to "pick up moderately" from the second half of 2020. The central bank warned, however, that the economy is "unlikely to return to the level reached before the outbreak of COVID-19" even in fiscal 2022.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.41%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 hovered around the flatline.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.06% higher.

Investor attention was likely be on lawmakers stateside as they attempt to push forward on another coronavirus stimulus package. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Republicans have finalized a bill worth about $1 trillion in coronavirus relief funds.

Globally, more than 16 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with the U.S. accounting for roughly a quarter of that figure, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

U.S.-China tensions, which took center stage last week as mainland Chinese stocks plunged on Friday amid a sharp exchange of words between the two economic powerhouses, also continued to be monitored by investors.

"Intermittent spikes in US‑China tensions are likely to become the norm as the 3 November US Presidential election nears," economists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a morning note.

On the economic data front, China's industrial profits for June is set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.