How firms are keeping staff and secrets safe from hackers now everyone is working remotely

Companies have spent years figuring out how they can protect their staff from hackers when they come to work. It's a tricky task and hackers are always coming up with new ways to penetrate defenses.

The job has only gotten harder as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing companies to adapt and come up with new security measures.

More staff are working from home than ever before. Some companies have told employees they won't be returning to the office until next year, while others like Twitter have told staff they can work from home forever if they want to. But WFH'ing presents a whole new set of challenges for businesses looking to keep their workforces and their company secrets safe.

"As people moved to working from home, many adopted insecure practices that will eventually be exploited," Blackberry Chief Technology Officer Charles Egan told CNBC.

Egan said the "attack surface" increases dramatically when company activity moves into remote locations. He added that there are "many more eyes exposed to sensitive data" and the "controls available to companies are limited."

Some companies have already been caught out during the pandemic.

Last Week, hackers targeted the Twitter accounts of 130 high-profile people including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, as well as the corporate accounts of Apple and Uber.

Meanwhile, budget European airline easyJet said in May that a "highly sophisticated cyber-attack" affected approximately 9 million customers.