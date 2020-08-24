Companies are turning to restaurants, cafes and even algorithms to help staff work from anywhere

How do you calculate the right blend of in-office and at-home working while social-distancing measures and local lockdowns are still in place?

For Michael Colacino, president of real estate broker SquareFoot, the answer could be an algorithm.

Pre-pandemic, the company's Manhattan headquarters housed around 60 staff and the space was seen as a necessity for all of them, but returning to the office is likely to look very different due to social-distancing rules. "It's something that we have to allocate, the same way that you would allocate water in the desert," Colacino told CNBC by phone.

In May, right in the middle of New York's lockdown, business had largely ground to a halt because the company couldn't show space in the city. So, SquareFoot staff spent some of the time on a hackathon to create a piece of tech that would help ascertain who should return to the office once restrictions were lifted, and in what combination.

"We had each department head create an impact score, which was to think deeply about what the real value of the office was to their group … Then, we looked at the employees, and tried to figure out where people commuted from and how important it was for them to be able to get to work. And … we had department heads think about professional development, and which groups had to be onboarded," Colacino said. The business also considered how much people needed to use amenities like conference rooms and high-speed internet.

SquareFoot ended up with an assessment score for different teams. "For example, our real estate brokers … they only make up about 38% of the company. But because of the high level of value that they see from having offices … 49% of the office capacity gets allocated to them," Colacino explained.

While offices and real estate companies have been permitted to reopen in New York City since June 22, most of SquareFoot's staff are still working from home and Colacino expects them to start to return in September. People will be able to bid for the amount of time they want in the office, and the algorithm will help determine how much they get.

Beyond a reduction in staff numbers for some downtown offices, Colacino also sees a move toward lower-density satellite workplaces that are close to transport hubs. This is a move that outdoor recreation company REI is set to make to reduce commuting time for employees.

Shorter commutes are also a consideration for former Goldman Sachs banker Sanj Mahal, who is hoping a new pitch to corporates will pay off: He wants to help fill underused hospitality spaces in London with large companies' employees — those who would usually spend upwards of 90 minutes traveling to and from an office.

"People are much happier with a micro commute over something that takes 45 minutes to an hour … and I think it's very difficult to take away time from people once they've experienced it … The issue is, what do corporates do about this?" he told CNBC by phone.

Mahal is co-founder of AndCo, a website that lists spaces in upscale hotels, restaurants and coffee shops to hire by the day, for a daily, monthly or annual fee. While it had been small businesses and freelancers who'd used the service pre-pandemic, Mahal is now in discussions with large companies that are looking to implement a "work from anywhere" policy.