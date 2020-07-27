It takes $2 million to be considered wealthy amid Covid-19

Covid-19 has upended much of U.S. society. And it's changing how Americans think about money.

A survey from money manager Charles Schwab finds their new mantra could very well be, "Less is more."

When it comes to how much it takes to be considered wealthy, Americans now say it's an average net worth of $2 million to achieve that status, down 23% from $2.6 million in January.

Americans also have a changing view of what it means to be financially comfortable. When asked how much they would need to be comfortable now, respondents said an average of $655,000 in net worth. That's down 30% from an average of $934,000 cited in January.

The results come as a majority of people — 57% — said they or a family member has been financially impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Millennials are the cohort most likely to feel the stress of the downturn, with 41% indicating they or a family member has been affected financially. Baby boomers, in contrast, were least affected.