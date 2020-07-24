Those $600 unemployment checks will likely soon end. This person never got one

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment benefits, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Arkansas Workforce Center in Fort Smith, Arkansas, U.S. April 6, 2020.

In mid-March, Erin Madden was furloughed from her job as a bartender at the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Around the same time, she applied for unemployment in California.

More than 120 days later, she still hasn't received a payment.

"It's incredibly stressful," Madden, 28, said. "It's been four months of this and I have no idea when it's going to end."

The $600 weekly federal unemployment checks that millions of Americans are receiving amid the coronavirus pandemic likely will come to an end this month. Now, Republicans and Democrats are battling over what to to replace those payments with.

But some people are still waiting for the first round of unemployment benefits after state offices around the country were inundated with a gargantuan wave of claims. More than 30 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, which is about five times the peak of the Great Recession.

In Texas, for example, more than 148,000 people who've been deemed eligible for unemployment are still waiting for their payments, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. Close to 55,000 people are in the same situation in Florida.

"The unemployment insurance system has never had as many claims as it has since March," said Stephen Wandner, a senior fellow at the National Academy of Social Insurance. "The staff is inadequate and the computer systems are old. Hiring and training new staff is a slow process."