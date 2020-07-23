How upcoming stimulus legislation could affect your Social Security

A view of the Capitol's Rotunda is seen reflected in an ambulance as negotiations on a COVID-19 economic bailout continue on Capitol Hill March 24, 2020, in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Congress is expected to make some big decisions that will affect how much money flows to Americans in the coming weeks. That includes possibly extending enhanced unemployment benefits and cutting a second set of stimulus checks. But its actions could also have big consequences for payments Americans receive years down the road, namely Social Security. President Donald Trump and the White House so far have taken a hard line on including a payroll tax cut in the next round of stimulus legislation. Lawmakers have pushed back on including it in the bill. Workers typically pay a 6.2% tax from their wages to fund Social Security. A payroll tax holiday would halt those contributions, at least temporarily. Meanwhile, one side effect of the coronavirus is that individuals born in 1960 could see reduced retirement benefits over their lifetimes, a glitch that some lawmakers are looking to fix.

How Covid-19 affects Social Security

Social Security's trust funds, which help support the system, already have an expiration date. The question is when. The government's latest estimate in April found that the combined Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASI and DI) Trust Funds will run out in 2035, at which point 79% of promised benefits will be payable. But other research has pointed to a quicker depletion of the funds, stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Data from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania estimates the funds could run out as soon as 2032. Meanwhile, the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington, D.C., think tank, has said the reserves could be depleted in 2028.

The issue will likely prompt Congress to either raise taxes, cut benefits or a combination of both in order to shore up the system. To date, lawmakers have mostly put the issue on the back burner. However, there is talk that some Republicans are pushing to include one proposal — the TRUST Act — in the coming stimulus legislation. The TRUST Act would allow bipartisan committees to fast-track decisions to fix Social Security's funds, in addition to Medicare and highways, which also face funding shortfalls.

What a payroll tax cut would mean

Despite Social Security's looming shortfall, experts say they aren't worried a payroll tax cut would negatively impact the system. "The payroll tax in and of itself shouldn't change the trajectory for Social Security," said Rachel Greszler, research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Social Security would be patched with general revenues, which means the ability to pay benefits wouldn't be affected. But it would increase the nation's debt. "That is going to lead to, at some point in the future, a smaller economy and that's going to mean lower contributions into Social Security," Greszler said. Many are against the payroll tax cut proposal for another reason: While it would help pad paychecks for those who are working, it wouldn't help those who are not. High earners would stand to benefit the most. "It doesn't really target the people who are most in need of support right now, people who are unemployed who have been hit by a serious financial shock," said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Why some retirees could see reduced benefits

