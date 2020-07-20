Will there be a second $1,200 stimulus check? Here's what we know

U.S. President Donald Trump's name appears on the coronavirus economic assistance checks that were sent to citizens across the country April 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Many Americans hope a second stimulus check is on the table in the next coronavirus relief package.

Starting this week, we get to see if Congress agrees.

President Donald Trump has said he is in favor of sending more direct payments to Americans. House Democrats included a second set of $1,200 stimulus checks in the HEROES Act, only this time with more generous payments of up to $6,000 per family.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he would like to bring the threshold to qualify down to $40,000. Such a move would dramatically reduce the number of Americans who would be eligible.

It all comes as Republicans and Democrats seek to meet somewhere in the middle between the approximate $3 trillion the proposed HEROES Act would cost and the $1 trillion McConnell has said the government should target in the next package.

Also on the table are a host of other ways to shore up the ailing U.S. economy: enhanced unemployment benefits, back to work bonuses, business loans, coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment, and aid to state and local governments.

Stimulus checks may very well still make the cut, said Mark Mazur, director of the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

"Both the House Democrats and Senate Republicans seem to want to do this," Mazur said.

The size of those checks may be determined by last minute negotiations, he said.