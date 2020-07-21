That extra $600 unemployment benefit may end sooner than many think

President Donald Trump discussed a proposed round of federal stimulus aid with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., (left) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (center) in the Oval Office on Monday.

Enhanced unemployment benefits are likely ending sooner than many may realize. That could impose financial hardship on millions of families come month's end.

The CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief law enacted in March, gave an extra $600 a week in aid through July 31 to Americans receiving jobless benefits.

But, in all states, that subsidy will end this weekend — on July 25 or 26 — unless Congress passes legislation before then to extend the timeline, which looks increasingly unlikely.

"I think people don't recognize they won't get the benefit the last week in July," according to Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, who said many are likely relying on those payments for rent, mortgages and other end-of-month bills.

"I think it'll come as an unwelcome shock," she said.

Payments are ending about a week earlier than the CARES Act allows due to the administrative calendar that states use to pay benefits.