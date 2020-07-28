DraftKings extends deal with PGA Tour to become official betting operator

The entrance from the elevators, designed to resemble a tunnel entering a stadium, is pictured at the new DraftKings office in Boston on March 25, 2019.

DraftKings is enhancing its sports sponsorship portfolio as leagues continue to resume operations suspended due to Covid-19.

The betting company announced it secured a deal with the PGA Tour that assigns DraftKings as the organization's "first betting operator." The agreement is an extension of DraftKings' "content and marketing relationship" with the PGA Tour established last July. That deal also allows DraftKings to offer fantasy golf content.

Financial terms of the agreement were not made available.

"The PGA Tour couldn't be more pleased with growing our collaboration with DraftKings," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior vice president of media and gaming, in a statement.

"The expansion of the relationship to now include sports betting is a natural evolution and one which fully supports and promotes the PGA TOUR's objectives of reaching and engaging new segments of fans while introducing them to our players, tournaments and media platforms."