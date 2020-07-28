Skip Navigation
JetBlue Airways swings to quarterly loss as coronavirus drove revenue down more than 90%

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • JetBlue Airways is the latest carrier to post a quarterly loss and warn investors of a choppy recovery in demand.
  • The New York-based airline forecast third-quarter revenue will likely fall around 80% on the year.
  • JetBlue executives will hold a call to discuss results at 10 a.m. ET
A Jet Blue aircraft takes off from Long Beach Airport in Long Beach, CA.
Tim Rue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said it swung to a loss in the second quarter and forecast that revenue will fall by about 80% in the third quarter as the coronavirus pandemic promises a choppy recovery in travel demand.

The New York-based airline carried just 616,000 passengers in the three months ended June 30, down more than 94% from the 11 million that flew JetBlue in the same period last year. Revenue plunged about 90% from the second quarter of 2019 to $215 million from more than $2.1 billion during the same three months last year.

JetBlue is the latest airline to detail financial losses stemming from the coronavirus crisis, which kept millions of would-be travelers at home. Executives are warning that while demand bottomed out in the spring, a choppy recovery is ahead because of a surge in virus cases and new travel restrictions.

The carrier, like its competitors, slashed flights in an effort to cut costs as demand fell.

JetBlue posted a net loss of $320 million in the three months ended June 30, down from net income of $179 million a year earlier.

Shares in the airline were up 0.3% in premarket trading. Company executives will detail its results and outlook in a 10 a.m. ET call. 