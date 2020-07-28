Coronavirus live updates: Quest warns of slowing test turnaround; Bill Gates says death rate could drop substantially

Senate Republicans have unveiled their $1 trillion coronavirus relief plan as the virus continues to infect tens of thousands across the country everyday. The bill includes another round of stimulus paychecks for Americans and also sets aside funding for small businesses, Covid-19 testing capacity and schools. Two companies have now began the phase three trials of their respective vaccine candidates as Pfizer and Moderna race to introduce the first safe and effective vaccine to the market.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: