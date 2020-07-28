Stock market live Tuesday: Dow loses 200 points, Big Tech sinks, Starbucks beats expectations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC's Kayla Tausche that Republicans will not pass a coronavirus relief bill that includes expanded liability protections for corporations and other entities, including schools.

"There's no chance of the country getting back to normal without it. None whatsoever. As the majority leader I can tell you that no bill will pass the Senate that doesn't have a liability protection in it. The Democrats need to understand for the country to get back to normal we cannot have an epidemic of lawsuits on the heels of a pandemic that is not over yet," McConnell said on "Closing Bell."

McConnell was also asked about the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, which two Republicans have come out against. The Kentucky senator said, "We're taking a look at the nomination, and we'll let you know when we are in a position to move forward with it." — Jesse Pound