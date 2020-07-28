Senate HEALS Act allows businesses to write off up to 100% of the cost of meals

The Senate HEALS Act would allow business owners to take a temporary 100% tax deduction on business meals.

The GOP's $1 trillion proposal, which was released on Monday, calls for a range of relief measures to help buoy Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from offering another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and a reduced stream of unemployment benefits, the legislation aims to encourage business people to visit restaurants more often.

A provision in the HEALS Act would permit businesses to fully write off the value of meals until the end of 2020.

That's up from a 50% deduction that's currently allowed for meals and snacks at work, as well as client meals if business is being conducted.

"We know that more than 5.5 million restaurant workers lost their jobs as the pandemic hit," said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in a statement. He sponsored the measure, known as the Supporting America's Restaurant Workers Act.

"While some of these jobs have been recovered, it is clear more help is needed," Scott said.

Indeed, coronavirus has battered restaurants. Many establishments shuttered their doors at least temporarily amid stay-at-home orders in the spring.