How to build an emergency fund even when you think there's nothing extra in your budget

You know you need a cash cushion.

But the numbers can be daunting. Experts say you need three to six months of living expenses — or even more.

If you're put off by the numbers — how do you save when you can barely make ends meet? — focus on simple steps.

The first is to get started on reducing any debt, says chartered financial analyst Leslie Thompson, managing principal of Spectrum Management Group at Carson Wealth in Indianapolis.

Next, work on saving up your cash reserve.

Part of the goal is not the money itself. "It's building up the discipline to save money," Thompson said. Set up auto-save through your bank. Most major banks and credit unions offer such features.

If you have nothing saved and think higher levels are impossible, set a lower goal, like $500 or even less.

The way to get there is by saving consistently. Remember: Any amount, no matter how small, counts. Regularly setting aside $5 is better than not saving at all.

One way to conceptualize a savings goal: Take your largest monthly expense, whether rent or your student loan, and work toward that amount. When you've achieved that, double it.