Twitter limits Trump Jr.'s access after he shared coronavirus misinformation

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to young people waiting to hear his father, U.S. President Donald Trump, deliver an "Address to Young Americans" at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020.

Donald Trump Jr. has limited access to his Twitter account after sharing a video on the social media platform that violated its Covid-19 misinformation rules, the company confirmed Tuesday.

A Twitter spokesperson called out the president's son for violating its policy on "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19."

The post in question, a viral video about Hydroxychloroquine being used to treat Covid-19, has since been deleted. A Twitter spokesman declined to comment further.

Trump Jr. is still able to browse the app, but is unable to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts for a 12-hour period. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. was not immediately available to comment.

Twitter has been cracking down on misinformation and harassment on its platform over the past several weeks, causing several conservative commentators and politicians to condemn the app for how it moderates content. It has also in recent weeks started labeling tweets from President Trump, including one that Twitter said glorified violence during the George Floyd protests in May.

